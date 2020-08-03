TRENTON – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that US 50 from 1.0 mile east of Crackerneck Road to 0.2 miles west of St. Rose Road in Clinton County will be intermittently restricted to one lane beginning Monday, August 10, 2020, weather permitting. This work will take place daily between the hours of 7:00 AM and 7:00 PM. Traffic in each direction will be maintained using flaggers. This work is necessary to complete pavement repairs, structure repairs, and asphalt resurfacing and is expected to be completed by July 2021.

Motorists should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

Article continues after sponsor message

The contractor on this project is The Kilian Corporation of Mascoutah, Illinois.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

# # #