MARYVILLE - A Worden man is facing a charge of attempted escape after he allegedly tried to flee from Anderson Hospital while in the custody of the Madison County Sheriff’s Department.

Johnathan C. Trebing, 27, of the 7400 block of Frontage Road, was in custody at the Madison County Jail on a charge of unlawful violation of an order of protection.

He was taken to Anderson Hospital for medical treatment and allegedly attempted to escape from the hospital, according to a charging document. He was restrained and returned to jail.

The original charge was filed because he allegedly stayed at a residence that was prohibited by an order of protection. He had been charged with a felony because the most recent charge would be his second. His total bail is set at $35,000.

ALTON - Haley L. Duckett, 42, of the 600 block of Wyss Avenue, Alton, was charged with possession of a stolen car.

She allegedly possessed a stolen 2021 Toyota Camry on Tuesday. Bail was set at $50,000.

ALTON - Shawn M. Fulton, 33, of the 400 block of Mense Drive, Bethalto, was charged Tuesday with unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

He allegedly possessed less than 15 grams of fentanyl on Aug. 31. Bail was set at $15,000.

ALTON - Colby E. Barnett, 37, of the 300 block of West Franklin Street, White Hall, was charged Tuesday with unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

He allegedly possessed less than five grams of the drug on Aug. 14. Bail was set at $15,000.

ALTON - Wayne E. Mitchell, 42, of the 200 block of Washington Street, South Roxana, was charged Tuesday with aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.

He allegedly fled on a Harley Davidson motorcycle from an officer at more than 21 mph over the speed limit.

PONTOON BEACH - An Alton man is charged with two counts of possession of a stolen motor vehicle, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, and forgery.

He allegedly possessed a stolen 2012 Toyota Prius, a 2005 GMC Sierra on Tuesday. He also allegedly possessed less than five grams of methamphetamine and allegedly tried to pass a fraudulent check at a market in Pontoon Beach. Bail was set at $50,000.

BETHALTO - Tiffany L. Ford, 42, of the 2200 block of Mill Street, Alton, was charged Tuesday with unlawful failure to register as a sex offender.

He allegedly failed to register weekly as homeless with the chief of police. He was convicted of the same offense in 2017. Bail was set at $50,000.

