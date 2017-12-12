EDWARDSVILLE – The annual Breakfast with Santa on Saturday at Woodland Elementary School in Edwardsville left Principal Tara Fox and all her volunteers once again beaming with pride.

About 700 signed up to attend this year and it was crowded throughout the time of the event, Principal Fox said.

“This is the event’s seventh year and all of our proceeds go directly to the American Cancer Society,” Fox said. “We have been the No. 1 school and raised over $10,000 a year the last several years with the Breakfast with Santa. We extend our school to the entire community in this fundraiser.”

In addition to a well-cooked breakfast, those who attended were able to obtain photos with Santa, deliver letters to Santa Claus in a mail box, as well as take part in a raffle, bake sale, and a variety of activities for children.

Shanyra Cox, a Woodland Elementary teacher, said the Breakfast with Santa is something she and all the others take a considerable amount of pride in each year.

“It is a wonderful opportunity to give back to the American Cancer Society,” she said. “The $8 admission and all the bake sale profits go to the American Cancer Society.”

Cox said Christmas is her favorite time of year and each holiday season the Breakfast with Santa sets the perfect mood for what is ahead.

“I absolutely love Christmas and this event,” she said.

