JACKSONVILLE, Ill. - Adrinnah Ferguson, a sophomore, of Wood River, Illinois, was named to the Illinois College Dean's List for Fall 2017.

Ferguson is the daughter of Douglas and Wendy Ferguson, of Wood River, and a 2016 graduate of Metro East Lutheran High school in Edwardsville. She is majoring in international studies and Japanese studies with a minor in political science at Illinois College.

Candidates for the dean's list must complete at least 14 semester hours and post a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale. All grades must be C or better, and no more than one C grade is allowed.

About Illinois College

Founded in 1829, Illinois College is a residential liberal arts college fostering academic excellence rooted in opportunities for experiential learning while preparing students for lifelong success. The college is located in Jacksonville, Ill. With an enrollment of about 1,000 students, the college offers over 50 undergraduate programs and a Master of Arts in Education degree program. In 1932 the society of Phi Beta Kappa established a chapter at Illinois College, and it remains one of only 11 in the state.

Illinois College is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission of the North Central Association.

