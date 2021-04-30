WOOD RIVER - Anyone passing through Wood River on Illinois Route 143 this week may have noticed a few figures at high heights painting and re-coating the Wood River water tower.

Wood River Mayor Cheryl Maguire said the paint and re-coat job should add about 10 years life extension to the water tower.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

“The money for the water tower painting project was taken out of the 1-percent tax fund,” she said. “It is just an added bonus for this revenue source. We have this set aside for projects and things like this.”

More like this:

Jan 4, 2024 - New Wood River Police Officer Sworn In

Dec 15, 2023 - Wood River Police, ILEAS Execute Important Search Warrant

Jan 2, 2024 - Wood River Police Respond To Stabbing Report, Victim Transported To Hospital

Dec 26, 2023 - Two Reported Shot and Injured After Incident In Wood River

6 days ago - Phillips 66 Opens Scholarship Opportunities

 