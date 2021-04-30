Wood River Water Tower Adds Life With Paint/Recoat Project From 1-Percent Sales Tax Fund
WOOD RIVER - Anyone passing through Wood River on Illinois Route 143 this week may have noticed a few figures at high heights painting and re-coating the Wood River water tower.
Wood River Mayor Cheryl Maguire said the paint and re-coat job should add about 10 years life extension to the water tower.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
“The money for the water tower painting project was taken out of the 1-percent tax fund,” she said. “It is just an added bonus for this revenue source. We have this set aside for projects and things like this.”
More like this: