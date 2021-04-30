WOOD RIVER - Anyone passing through Wood River on Illinois Route 143 this week may have noticed a few figures at high heights painting and re-coating the Wood River water tower.

Wood River Mayor Cheryl Maguire said the paint and re-coat job should add about 10 years life extension to the water tower.

“The money for the water tower painting project was taken out of the 1-percent tax fund,” she said. “It is just an added bonus for this revenue source. We have this set aside for projects and things like this.”

