WOOD RIVER - After pushing someone aside during a robbery at the Wood River Walmart, a man from Florissant faces multiple felony charges.

Jeffrey H. Longstreet, 59, of Florissant, Mo., was charged with one count each of robbery, battery, and retail theft under $300.

On May 2, 2024, Longstreet allegedly committed robbery using force at the Walmart located at 610 Wesley Drive in Wood River. He reportedly pushed a Walmart loss prevention officer out of the way to steal items from the business.

Madison County court documents describe the items stolen as “bottles of alcoholic beverage” having a combined value of less than $300.

In total, Longstreet faces a Class 2 felony for the robbery charge and two Class A misdemeanors for retail theft and battery. His case was presented by the Wood River Police Department, and he has since been granted pretrial release.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

