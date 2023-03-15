Wood River Voters Should Be Informed and Decide on Cannabis Dispensary Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. I am deeply concerned with the city’s lack of transparency with Wood River voters about the downtown marijuana dispensary. The temptation to rush this through must be enticing, given the tax revenue it would generate. Backroom deals once again define city behavior. They ignore voters and hand-pick winners and losers. What will the cost be for our families? Downtown businesses deserve to know. Did they inform residents that this was being placed four blocks from Lewis and Clark Elementary? No. Did they survey business neighbors? No. Why did they rush this through? Our families and businesses deserve to have input. Wood River deserves better. Dr. David Ayres Article continues after sponsor message Candidate for Wood River City Council Opinions expressed in this section are solely those of the individual authors and do not represent the views of RiverBender.com or its affiliates. We provide a platform for community voices, but the responsibility for opinions rests with their authors. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip