WOOD RIVER - Wood River Rotary Club recently presented a check for $6,500 to the Emerick Sports Complex Renovation Project.

The proceeds were the result of the first annual Color Run. Color Run co-chair Lindsey Herron stated without the help of the Wood River Park and Recreation Department, this event would not have been as successful.

“The City Council appreciates the support that the Rotary has shown to this project and all that it does to give back to Wood River,” Mayor Cheryl Maguire said.

