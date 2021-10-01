WOOD RIVER - Lewis and Clark Junior High School Special Education Teacher Sheri Stimac recently received what she described as “a precious act of kindness” from the Sixth Street Diner owners in Wood River.

Stimac said the Sixth Street Diner owners Alan Fezel and Kim Boch were both extremely gracious and paid for all of her group’s meals on their field trip. She added that it had been difficult to take field trips because of COVID-19 and this particular one was extra special.

“As a part of our Life Skills Curriculum took a field trip to learn about restaurants,” Stimac said. “We learned so much and the owner and waitress were very helpful and shared so much knowledge about how it runs, from being a hostess, cashier, busser, tree cook, and the dishwashing. The students learned how to bus tables and then learned about manners and etiquette with eating out.”

Stimac mentioned her teacher’s aid Stephanie Raich also made the trip with her and her students.

“It is so special for our kids to have this experience they won’t forget,” Stimac said. “The owners of Sixth Street Diner really went above and beyond to accommodate the kids. I am also thankful that Wood River-Hartford District 15 allowed us to take this field trip and are so supportive of this program at school. I love teaching in the district.”