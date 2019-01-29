Wood River Public Library serves as Warming Center Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio.

WOOD RIVER - The Wood River Public Library issued an announcement Tuesday morning that it is serving as a warming center this week with the low temps. The Wood River Public Library hours are: 9:00-8:00 Monday-Thursday, 9:00-5:00 Friday & Saturday, and 12:30-4:00 Sunday. "We have computers, WiFi, books, newspapers, magazines and hot coffee!," the library said in the release.