Wood River Public Library serves as Warming Center
January 29, 2019 9:40 AM
WOOD RIVER - The Wood River Public Library issued an announcement Tuesday morning that it is serving as a warming center this week with the low temps.
The Wood River Public Library hours are:
9:00-8:00 Monday-Thursday,
9:00-5:00 Friday & Saturday,
and 12:30-4:00 Sunday.
"We have computers, WiFi, books, newspapers, magazines and hot coffee!," the library said in the release.
