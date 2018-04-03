WOOD RIVER - The Wood River Public Library is looking to expand into space next door as the city helped demolish the vacant home next to the library Tuesday morning.

Mayor Cheryl Maguire said library board members have shown interest in the single-family home next door in the past but it wasn’t until the house was vacant and went into foreclosure that they were able to make the purchase.

The ultimate goal with the space is to add a children’s wing, but in the meantime, the plan is to develop a community garden filled with fresh fruits and vegetables, Library Director Lindsey Herron said.

“This is something the community can help keep up and reap the benefits of,” Herron said in regards to the garden.

Herron said the entire process will take time to get to the completed children’s wing but bringing down the structure and preparing for the garden are just the first steps.

“The goal with the children’s space is to give the children in the community a destination to learn and experience new things with each other,” Herron added.

The additional space will not only allow for expansion of the children’s programs but will create room for more adult literature and programs as well.

Although the space might not be ready for a garden this summer, Herron said anybody interested in helping with the garden when the time comes is encouraged to contact the Wood River Public Library at 618-254-4832.

