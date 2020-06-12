Wood River Public Library Announces Curbside Pickup
June 12, 2020 9:46 AM
WOOD RIVER - The Wood River Public Library is excited to announce the start of Curbside Pickup! These pickups are by appointment only on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday from 10:00 am - 3:00 pm and Wednesdays 1:00 - 6:00 pm.
To Place a Hold*
- Call Us (618.254.4832)
- Email Us (curbside@woodriverlibrary.org)
- Use the SHARE catalog
*Please note only items in our library are available for request at this time
Rules of Curbside:
- Curbside Hold Pick Up is by appointment only.
- Upon arrival, please pull up at the main doors and stay in your vehicle
- Staff will come out and leave your bagged items a table.
- Once the staff is behind the doors, you may then exit your vehicle and retrieve your items
Things to Note
- There is a limit of 5 items per patron at this time
- Only items at our library are available for request
- No late fees will be accrued during curbside
- All items will be checked in and quarantined for 72 hours before being shelved or circulated
