WOOD RIVER - The Wood River Public Library is excited to announce the start of Curbside Pickup! These pickups are by appointment only on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday from 10:00 am - 3:00 pm and Wednesdays 1:00 - 6:00 pm.

To Place a Hold*

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Rules of Curbside:

  • Curbside Hold Pick Up is by appointment only.
  • Upon arrival, please pull up at the main doors and stay in your vehicle
  • Staff will come out and leave your bagged items a table.
  • Once the staff is behind the doors, you may then exit your vehicle and retrieve your items

Things to Note

  • There is a limit of 5 items per patron at this time
  • Only items at our library are available for request
  • No late fees will be accrued during curbside
  • All items will be checked in and quarantined for 72 hours before being shelved or circulated

More like this:

4 days ago - Come Scare Up Some Fun At Jerseyville Public Library In October

Sep 13, 2023 - Mississippi Earthtones Festival Again Celebrates River Through Art, Music and Conservation

Jun 11, 2023 - Hayner Launches Monthly Pop-Up Library Event In Foster Township

Jul 6, 2023 - Jerseyville Library Is Great Place To Cool Down This Summer With Many Programs

Jun 16, 2023 - Hayner Public Library District Director Highlights Services, Programs, Resources

 