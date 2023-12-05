WOOD RIVER - More sidewalk repairs could be coming in Wood River after City Manager Steve Palen recently suggested using $100,000 in grant funds to repair sidewalks around the city.

Palen announced at Monday’s City Council meeting that the city has secured $100,000 in grant funding from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) through the Build Illinois bond program.

He added that he would like to get started on expanding the city’s sidewalk repair efforts.

“I just wanted to update the council on the $100,000 DCEO grant, we did get verification finally that we are going to receive that. I kind of wanted to get a head nod, straw poll from the council.

“I would like to pursue a larger sidewalk project with that money. If everybody’s okay with that, we’ll start planning for that.”

While no council member vocally objected, the item was not up for a vote, just discussion. Future action is likely to eventually go through a vote from the City Council, which meets next on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023 at 7 p.m.

A full recording of the Dec. 4, 2023 Wood River City Council meeting is available at the top of this story, on the Riverbender.com Facebook page, or on Riverbender.com/video.

