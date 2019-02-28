WOOD RIVER - Wood River Police Officer Carl Butler spotted the vehicle containing a missing Wood River child at 11:45 a.m. Thursday.

Officer Butler located Ashleigh Russell in the black 2017 Nissan Altima as it was returning to 1549 Ladd St. in Wood River. Officer Butler stopped the vehicle.

Chief Wells said the vehicle is owned by the caretaker of the 19-month-old child. Russell was detained and taken to the Wood River Police Department for questioning.

The child was found in the vehicle and was taken to an area hospital by ambulance as a precautionary measure, Chief Wells said.

"Investigators with the Wood River Police Department will consult with the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office for any possible criminal charges resulting from this incident," Chief Wells said.

