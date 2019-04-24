WOOD RIVER - The Wood River Police Department plans to participate in the National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 27, 2019.

Wood River police officers will be on the parking lot to the new police department at 550 Madison Ave., for the four-hour period.

Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells is very supportive of the day. He said: "The National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day aims to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications.

"The DEA’s Take Back Day events provide an opportunity for Americans to prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths."

