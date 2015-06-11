The Wood River Police continue to seek any information about suspects in a Wal-Mart theft situation.

The three men being sought allegedly stole an abundance of gift cards from the Wood River Wal-Mart on Wednesday morning, then evaded police in three different jurisdictions on a large chase.

Wood River Deputy Police Chief Dan Bunt re-released the above photo to the media again on Thursday morning, seeking any help from the public on the suspects.

Bunt said the Wood River Police Department has a few theories on why three suspects would take gift cards at Wal-Mart and the only thing they could theorize is they sell them without activating them or have a means to activate them.

“We believe they are going to several Wal-Marts and doing this,” Bunt said. “We don’t think the suspects are from the area.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The gift cards were on racks near the registers at Wal-Mart in Wood River.

“They had quite a few of the cards and were pitching them as they were running,” Bunt said.

Bunt said he believe the suspects were surprised they were pursued by the authorities.

The car that was abandoned was a rental car from Northern Illinois. The Wood River Police presently has a hold on the car. The car was not in the names of the suspects, which is not uncommon in a case like this one, Bunt said.

“The car was rented by a female,” Bunt said.

The abandoned car of the suspects was found near the intersection of Central Avenue and Seventh Street in Midtown Alton. Bunt describes the suspects as three black males, with a slender build and in their mid-20s.

Anyone with any information, contact the Wood River Police at 618-251-3113.

More like this: