WOOD RIVER - At 4:09 a.m. on Monday, July 24, the Wood River Police Department received a 911 call reporting a person had been shot near the 800 block of Tennyson St. in Wood River.

Emergency personnel and Wood River Police responded immediately.

Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells said: "The Wood River Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services responded and began to treat the victim at the scene. Several people were at the single-family residence. Several police agencies, including the Madison County Sheriff’s Officer, the Alton, Roxana, South Roxana, Hartford, East Alton, and Bethalto Police Departments, responded to assist Wood River Police officers at the scene.

"The victim was transported by ambulance to the Wood River Police Department, where he was transferred to a helicopter. He was flown to a St. Louis area hospital. The victim died at the hospital of an apparent gunshot wound."An autopsy is pending.

The victim was identified as Wood River resident Jacob A. Wall, 23.

"People at the scene were interviewed and taken to the Wood River Police Department," Chief Wells said. "A person of interest, who was not at the residence when the officers arrived, has been taken into custody. The investigation is ongoing by Investigators with the Wood River Police Department, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, and the Illinois State Police."

The chief emphasized that this was not a random act of violence.

"The investigation shows the people present at the home were invited guests at the home," Chief Wells said. "More details will be released when they become available."

