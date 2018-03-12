WOOD RIVER - Wood River Police provided additional information Monday about the accident where the driver hit The Fruit Stand and landed completely in the facility.

The Wood River Police responded to a crash at The Fruit Stand in the 300 block of East Edwardsville Road, Wood River, at approximately 4:10 p.m. on Sunday.

Upon arrival, officers discovered the driver of the single vehicle involved was traveling east on Edwardsville Road. Wood River Police said the driver attempted to make a left turn on George Street. He lost control of the vehicle and struck The Fruit Stand building located at the above address.

Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells said: "It was fortunate the business was closed for the day and no was inside the business."

The driver of the vehicle is identified as Latarkus L. Cutler, 22, of the 300 block of Pershing Avenue, Wood River.

Wood River Police said Cutler was transported to the hospital from the scene with minor injuries. Police said Cutler does not possess a valid drivers license. Cutler was cited for no valid driver's license and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, Wood River Police said.

