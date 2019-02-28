WOOD RIVER - UPDATE: Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells reports the missing child and woman involved have both been found. He said more will be released later today about the situation.

Below is the original story:

Wood River Police and other law enforcement authorities are on the lookout for a missing child.

These are the details: At 7:43 a.m. on Thursday, February 28, 2019, the Wood River Police Department received a call to respond to 1549 Ladd, Wood River, Illinois. Upon arrival it was learned a male child was missing, Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells said.

The child is identified as follows:

AZARAH R.L. WOHLERT

“ALEX”

WHITE/MALE

19 MONTHS OLD

Article continues after sponsor message

Also missing from the home is the following vehicle:

2017 BLACK NISSAN ALTIMA

ILLINOIS LICENSE PLATE # AX32522

The child was last known to be in the home at approximately 2:00 a.m. The Wood River Police Department said the child was staying with a caretaker who is known to the police department to have drug and alcohol problems.

A person of interest in the investigation is a female identified as follows:

ASHLEIGH R. RUSSELL

WHITE/FEMALE

AGE: 26

HOMELESS

Police are investigating the possibility Russell took the child from the home in the vehicle. The vehicle was last seen at approximately 7:10 a.m. traveling across the Clark Bridge into Missouri, Wood River Police said.

"The investigation is ongoing, but the main focus right now is the safety of the child," Chief Wells said. "If anyone has any information or knows the whereabouts of the child call your local law enforcement or Call 911. The female picture is Russell. The photo of the child is the best available photo we have right now."

More like this:

Related Video: