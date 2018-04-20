WOOD RIVER - Wood River Police executed a drug search warrant in the 400 block of Hamilton around 8 a.m. Thursday and multiple people were apprehended.

Charges are expected to be announced by Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells Thursday afternoon.

“We have been doing undercover drug buys for about two to three months in these apartments,” Wells said. “Today, we executed a drug search warrant. One of the undercover buys led to the other and it took a few months to get felony charges. One target led to others.”

The Wood River Police Department’s Drug Investigation Unit put the case together and they did an exceptional job, Wells said.

“We have a fine group of police officers that work here and they do a great job,” the chief said. “We want to do what we can to rid the neighborhoods of these kind of cases.”

