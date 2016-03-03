WOOD RIVER - The Wood River Police Department is investigating two reports of counterfeit $20 bills being used at Walgreen’s, 1100 block of Vaughn Road. The first incident occurred Saturday, Feb. 27, and again on Monday, Feb. 29.

"We are currently receiving other reports of counterfeit $20 from other businesses in Wood River," Wood River Deputy Police Chief Dan Bunt said.

Article continues after sponsor message

East Alton and Hartford Police are also investigating similar incidents of counterfeit $20 bills, Bunt said.

The suspect is a white female, early to mid 30s, medium built, with blond hair. An unknown male driving a newer blue passenger car dropped off the female.

Anyone who may recognize the female is asked to call the Wood River Police Department at 618-251-3114.





More like this: