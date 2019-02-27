WOOD RIVER - The Illinois State Police Crime Scene Unit has been called to investigate a burglary at 19 W. Ferguson in Wood River, Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells said Wednesday morning.

Wells said a local attorney - Thomas Maag - owns the building and has it for his law office and personal use. Maag’s Law Firm office is located at 22 W. Lorena Ave. in Wood River.

“We are trying to nail down the time line on when the burglary happened and what exactly happened,” Wells said. “Right now, I am not ready to release what was taken out.”

Wells said more information will be released as the investigation continues.

