WOOD RIVER - The Wood River Police Department is asking the public's help in attempting to identify the following suspect who is involved in an on-going investigation.

The suspect is a black female with either blonde hair or a wig. The female had a walking boot on her left leg. The female was later seen in a mid-2000's silver Cadillac with a black roof and Missouri plates.

As this is an active investigation, no further details can be released at this time.

Please contact the Wood River Police Department at (618) 251-3113 with any information you may have.

