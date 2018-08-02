Wood River Police investigates Shop 'n Save convenience store break-in
WOOD RIVER - Wood River Police Department is investigating a burglary that occurred at the Shop 'n Save convenience store/gas station in the 1900 block of E. Edwardsville Road early Thursday morning.
Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells said surveillance photos have been attached.
"Once we have further information or any better footage, we’ll make sure to update the post. If anyone has any information on the possible suspect, please contact our department at 618-251-3113," he said.
