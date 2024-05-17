WOOD RIVER - Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells announced on Friday, May 17, 2024, that the department and others are working on a death investigation at the Thompson Street Apartments.

The chief said at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, May 16, 2024, the Wood River Police Department received multiple 911 calls, from the area of 133 Thompson Street, advising of a single gunshot with a subject down in the parking lot, bleeding, next to a gun.

"Wood River Police Officers, along with officers and deputies from the East Alton Police Department, Roxana Police Department, South Roxana Police Department, Hartford Police Department, Alton Police Department, and Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to assist until the scene was secured," Wells said.

"Upon arrival, one male subject was found with a gunshot wound. Medical personnel arrived on scene to render medical treatment but the male was deceased. The area was secured as a crime scene. Two people were quickly identified as having knowledge of the incident.

"An Illinois State Police Crime Scene Technician was requested to respond and process the scene. The Madison County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene. The gunshot victim was pronounced deceased at 11:52 p.m."

Chief Wells added: “I want to reassure the community this unfortunate incident was not a random act of violence. Our preliminary investigation indicates that the individuals involved were known to each other, and this appears to be an isolated event.

"We are actively working to gather more information and ensure the safety of our residents. Your safety remains our top priority, and we will keep you informed as we learn more. Thank you for your cooperation and understanding during this time."

Anyone with any information for this death investigation, please contact the Wood River Police Department at (618) 251-3113.

