WOOD RIVER - Around 9 a.m. Monday, the Wood River Police Department with members of the Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System (ILEAS) tactical team executed a warrant in the 500 block of George Street for the arrest of Thomas E. Gross.

Gross was served a warrant to face a charge for the offense of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance while located within 1,000 feet of a church.

Two stun grenades were tossed into the home at the start of the raid. A bond has been issued for Gross for $100,000.

Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells directed the execution of the warrant and said he will release additional information later today.

