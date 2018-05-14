Wood River Police, ILEAS execute warrant for unlawful delivery of a controlled substance
WOOD RIVER - Around 9 a.m. Monday, the Wood River Police Department with members of the Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System (ILEAS) tactical team executed a warrant in the 500 block of George Street for the arrest of Thomas E. Gross.
Gross was served a warrant to face a charge for the offense of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance while located within 1,000 feet of a church.
Two stun grenades were tossed into the home at the start of the raid. A bond has been issued for Gross for $100,000.
Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells directed the execution of the warrant and said he will release additional information later today.
