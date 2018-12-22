WOOD RIVER - The Wood River Police Department was attempting to identify the two females shown in these photos Saturday and updated its Facebook page a few hours later to say the two have been identified.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Wood River Police thanked the public, as always for their assistance in the matter, although no more information was released to the public at this time about the situation.

Contact the Wood River Police Department at 618-251-3114 if you have any more information on these two people shown.

More like this:

May 17, 2024 - Wood River Police, Others, Investigate Fatal Shooting at Thompson Apartments

3 days ago - Wood River Man Faces Second Domestic Battery Charge, Meth Possession, More

May 20, 2024 - Police Confirm Name Of 18-Year-Old Edwardsville Victim In Wood River Shooting

Apr 15, 2024 - Wood River First Responders Commended For Lifesaving Attempt

Apr 3, 2024 - Weber Recognized For 25 Years With Wood River Police

 