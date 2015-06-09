At 2:21 a.m. on Tuesday, June 9th, Wood River Police responded to a call and found a 57-year-old man lying in the roadway after being struck by a vehicle in the 100 block of Haller.

Wood River Fire/Rescue and Alton Memorial ambulance arrived a short time later. The victim was transported by Alton Memorial Ambulance to Alton Memorial Hospital where he was later air lifted by ARH Helicopter to St Louis University Hospital. The extent of the victim’s injuries are unknown, however he is listed in stable condition this morning.

The driver remained at the scene and is currently in custody at the Wood River Police Department pending charges of driving under the influence.

