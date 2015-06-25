At 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 18, Wood River Police officers responded to Affordable Tire, 100 E. Edwardsville Road, to investigate a business burglary. On arrival officers discovered forced entry to the business and several customers vehicles were entered. Upon further checking, it was determined a pick up truck was stolen from the business lot.

The stolen vehicle was ultimately located across town. Physical evidence from the business and the truck will be sent to the Illinois State Police Crime Lab for analysis, Deputy Chief Dan Bunt said.

Surveillance video from the business shows the suspect entered the business between 9 and 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 17. The suspect appears to be a white male, early to mid-twenties, flat bill ball cap, basketball type jersey, long shorts and tennis shoes. Suspect has what appears to be a distinct tattoo on his right shoulder and additional tattoos on his left upper arm, Bunt added.

Anyone who believes they recognize the suspect or has any information about the case is asked to call the Wood River Police Department at 618-251-3114.

