WOOD RIVER - The Wood River Police is attempting to identify the woman in the above photo and white vehicle with out-of-state license plates in a bad checking passing incident around noon on Thursday, July 6.

"She was attempting to pass bad checks at a local bank in Wood River," the police department said.

The Wood River Police said anyone with any information about the woman, contact the Wood River Police Department at (618) 251-3113.

