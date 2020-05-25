WOOD RIVER - The Wood River Police Department announced Sunday that on May 23, 2020, the department received numerous reports of vehicle burglaries in the areas of George Street, North 3rd Street, North 5th Street and the Ferguson Avenue in Wood River.

The burglaries are believed to have occurred in the early morning hours, between approximately 1 a.m. and 5 a.m.

"We are asking for assistance from the community in apprehending those responsible for these crimes against our citizens," Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells said. "If your unlocked vehicle was entered and you have not made a report, please do so.

"Additionally, if you have home security cameras and live in the areas these crimes took place, please review your footage and contact this police department with any useful footage. The attached photo is a depiction on one of the suspects caught on a home security camera. Please take extra precautions in safeguarding your property by locking your home, out-building, and vehicle. Thank you for your cooperation and continued support. All calls are treated anonymous."

Contact the Wood River Police Department at (618) 251-3113.

