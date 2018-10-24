WOOD RIVER - Wood River Police announced Wednesday afternoon identification of two of the individuals taken into custody for felony drug charges in a sweep earlier in the morning.

The two are William J. Barnerd, 52, of the 40 block of Eckhard Apartments, Wood River, and Kimberly McAdams, 45, of the 90 block of Carstens Avenue, Wood River. Barnerd faces charges of two counts of Unlawful Delivery of Methamphetamine with a bond of $80,000. McAdams has been charged with two counts of Delivery Of A Controlled Substance. McAdams also faces a bond of $80,000.

Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells said the charges were brought forth after a drug investigation by the Wood River Police Department Drug Unit. Two separate investigations resulted in the charges. The investigations were unrelated to each other.

Article continues after sponsor message

The criminal charges were issued on October 23, 2018, after the facts of the case were presented to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. Search warrants for each defendant’s residence were also prepared. The warrants and criminal information were presented to the Honorable Judge Neil Schroeder and bond was set for each, Chief Wells said.

At approximately 8:30 a.m., on today’s date, the search warrants were executed simultaneously. The search warrants were executed by officers from the Wood River Police Department and the ILEAS Tactical Response Team.

Barnerd was taken into custody at his residence. A female, Rachel D. Thompson, was taken into custody at the residence on an outstanding warrant from the Village of Roxana. McAdams was taken into custody at her residence. All of the individuals were taken into custody without incident.

Barnerd and McAdams were taken to the Wood River Police Department pending a transfer to the Madison County Jail.

More like this: