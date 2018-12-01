WOOD RIVER - The Wood River Police Department said Saturday it is investigating two interrupted vehicle burglaries that occurred within 30 minutes of each other. One occurred on Lorena and the other 10th Street.

Wood River Police said the suspect descriptions are three black males, one wearing a camouflage hoodie. They are driving a gray full-size Dodge pick-up truck with Illinois Registration of K896930.

If anyone has any information or see this truck in your neighborhood, please contact the Wood River Police Department as soon as possible at (618) 251-3113.

Thank you for your assistance!