Wood River Police Department, ILEAS, Conduct Drug Search On 10th Street Early Friday Morning
April 9, 2021 1:57 PM April 11, 2021 9:26 AM
WOOD RIVER - The Wood River Police Department and the ILEAS SRT conducted a drug search warrant this morning at approximately 7 a.m. Friday, April 9, 2021, at 233 S. 10th St. in Wood River.
The search was conducted after an investigation by the Wood River Police Department Drug Unit.
"Those who choose to involve themselves with illegal drug activity will gain the attention of our officers," Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells said. "The 'Keep Out' sign doesn’t apply with a search warrant in hand!"
