Wood River Police Department, ILEAS, Conduct Drug Search On 10th Street Early Friday Morning Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Article continues after sponsor message More like this: "Those who choose to involve themselves with illegal drug activity will gain the attention of our officers," Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells said. "The 'Keep Out' sign doesn’t apply with a search warrant in hand!" The search was conducted after an investigation by the Wood River Police Department Drug Unit. WOOD RIVER - The Wood River Police Department and the ILEAS SRT conducted a drug search warrant this morning at approximately 7 a.m. Friday, April 9, 2021, at 233 S. 10th St. in Wood River. Print Version Submit a News Tip watch live → Live Now Our Daily Show! Ft. Traube Tents & Structures, Madison County Mental Health Board, and More!