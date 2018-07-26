WOOD RIVER - The Wood River Police Department is attempting to identity the following subjects in reference to an ongoing investigation.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

If you have information regarding these individuals, contact the Wood River Police at 618-251-3114.

More like this:

Jan 4, 2024 - New Wood River Police Officer Sworn In

Jan 15, 2024 - Jeffrey McElroy Leaves Legacy With His Unforgettable Work As Florist, Person, In Wood River

Dec 26, 2023 - Two Reported Shot and Injured After Incident In Wood River

Jan 16, 2024 - Wood River Mayor Stalcup Reflects On Successful Fall and Winter Events

Jan 4, 2024 - Five Below Plans Opening Next To Wood River Walmart

 