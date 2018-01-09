WOOD RIVER - The Wood River Police Department is investigating a suspicious person case in the area of Evans Street in Wood River involving the pictured subject.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

If anyone knows the identity of this person please contact the Wood River Police Department at (618) 251-3113.

The Wood River Police thanks the public for any assistance they could have in the case.

More like this:

Yesterday - Wood River Sets Road Dedication To Rename Old Alton Edwardsville Road Tyler Timmins Drive

Aug 23, 2023 - Wood River to Rename Street for Fallen Police Officer

Sep 15, 2023 - Midwest Petroleum Gas Station Opens in Wood River

Jul 25, 2023 - 19-Year-Old Alton Man Charged With First-Degree Murder In Wood River Case

Jul 24, 2023 - Wood River Police Respond To Shooting Report, Victim Dies At Hospital

 