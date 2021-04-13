Wood River Police Department Asks Public's Help Identifying Male In Retail Theft Case
WOOD RIVER - The Wood River Police Department is asking the public's help attempting to identify the following subject in regard to a retail theft case.
The subject left the area in a green Jeep or other SUV. The male was described as a white male with a black baseball cap, dark hoodie, blue jeans, and tennis shoes.
This investigation is still active and we are unable to release any further details at this time. If you have information, please contact us at (618) 251-3114.