WOOD RIVER - The Wood River Police Department is doing everything it can to eradicate crime and illegal drug sales in the city under Police Chief Brad Wells.

At 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, the Wood River Police Department drug unit converged on two locations - one in the 90 block of Carstens Avenue and the other at 40 Eckhard Avenue, Apt. D, then another with a neighbor to the apartment.

“These were two separate investigations conducted by the drug unit of the Wood River Police Department that resulted in felony charges being issued,” Wood River Police Chief Wells said. “We took one individual into custody as a result of the drug investigations at each address and took others into custody from each address on unrelated charges.

“Obviously with the proactive police work that gets done, we are getting to the point where the good people who live in this town are fed up with having a bad neighbor. There are many more good people in this town than people doing this stuff.”

Full charges should be announced later Wednesday, Chief Wells said.

