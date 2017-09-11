WOOD RIVER - Wood River Police Deputy Chief Dan Bunt confirmed a young man was killed following a Sunday night motorcycle crash in Wood River.

Bradley C. Wallace, 18, of South Roxana was killed following the crash. Wallace was pronounced dead in the emergency department of Alton Memorial Hospital at 11:08 p.m. Marshal was airlifted to a St. Louis.

Jonathan J. Marshal, 18, of Godfrey, was airlifted to a St. Louis area hospital.

The accident took place near Charles St. and Rt. 111 Sunday night between 10-10:30 p.m., Bunt said, when the 2001 Kawasaki motorcycle the young men were on collided with a van driven by Robert L. Heaton, 81, of Wood River, which was turning in front of it. Bunt said the rates of speed of each vehicle are currently under investigation, and accident reconstruction is currently being done by the department.

No charges have been filed at this time as a result of the collision.

