Wood River Police ask for help in identifying four individuals
December 22, 2018 1:07 PM
WOOD RIVER - Wood River released these photos of four individuals and a vehicle they are hoping to identify Saturday.
"We are attempting to identify the four individuals and vehicle pictured below," Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells said. "If you have any information on who these four are, please contact the Wood River Police Department at 618-251-3114. Thank you, as always, for your assistance."
