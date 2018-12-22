Wood River Police ask for help in identifying four individuals Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WOOD RIVER - Wood River released these photos of four individuals and a vehicle they are hoping to identify Saturday. Article continues after sponsor message Learn about our advertising opportunities! "We are attempting to identify the four individuals and vehicle pictured below," Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells said. "If you have any information on who these four are, please contact the Wood River Police Department at 618-251-3114. Thank you, as always, for your assistance." More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip