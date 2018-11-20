WOOD RIVER - Paul Anthony Naylor, 30, of the 100 block of 13th Street faces charges of Armed Violence and Aggravated Battery after an episode Monday night.

A disabled family member of Naylor filed a report on November 19, 2018, to Wood River Police.

Chief Wells said the family member lives at the same address with Naylor. Naylor got upset with the family member and battered the family member. Due to the family member being disabled the incident was charged as an aggravated battery.

When the family member attempted to leave the residence, Naylor came outside with a 9 m.m. handgun and threatened a “shoot out” with the police if the police were contacted.

Due to the threat of violence toward law enforcement, the ILEAS Tactical Response Team was activated. After the police response and negotiations, Naylor was taken into custody at the residence, without incident, at approximately 10:15 p.m.

The warrant and criminal information was signed by the Honorable Judge Janet Heflin. Bond was set at $200,000. Naylor remains in custody in the Wood River City Jail and will be transferred to the Madison County Jail.

