WOOD RIVER - Wood River Police Department faced a domestic situation that involved threats to law enforcement Monday night and the ILEAS TRT team was activated, Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells said.

Thankfully, the situation ended peacefully, explained the chief.

"We took one person into custody without incident," he said.

The ILEAS TRT team staged about a mile away in a parking lot, then went to the scene close to Dairy Queen in Wood River on 13th Street.

