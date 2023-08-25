WOOD RIVER - Wood River Mayor Tom Stalcup has issued a statement regarding the city’s fifth annual Food Truck Festival and said work is being done on a compromise to hold the event.

“The City of Wood River is glad that work is being done on a compromise to have the Food Truck Festival,” Stalcup wrote in a press release. “It is clear that this event is a favorite in our community.

“We understand that the City needs better oversight on events like these and hope to move in a positive direction. Going forward, we will be reviewing our guidelines to be sure that events will benefit all businesses in the event areas.”

The mayor said Wood River is experiencing “growing pains” between the business owners contributing to its revitalization.

“I’m grateful that we have so many passionate business owners and residents that are committed to the revitalization and growth of our city. Sometimes when you have passionate people doing great things, you experience some growing pains,” he said. “We’re still committed to our revitalization efforts, and I’m excited about what’s happening and what is to come.

“I look forward to many successful events in the future and hope that our businesses, organizations, and residents can come together to promote a better Wood River for everyone.”

