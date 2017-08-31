WOOD RIVER - Jeromey J. Bollinger, 43, of the 300 block of South Central, Wood River, was charged today with two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, both Class-4 felonies.

At 10:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017, the Wood River Police Department received numerous 9-1-1 calls reporting several gunshots. The reports varied in locations from south of Route 143, east of 6th Street and north of Roxana’s Village limits.

While several officers from Wood River, Roxana, South Roxana and Hartford were checking the area, another gunshot was heard. The officers were able to narrow the location to the area of Route 111 and Esther.

Article continues after sponsor message

Shortly thereafter a male suspect, Bollinger, was taken into custody in the 300 block of South Central in Wood River. Wood River Police said the investigation found Bollinger had fired several gunshots from a pistol and rifle while outside of his residence; both weapons were recovered.

At this time it appears Bollinger was randomly firing the weapons for unknown reasons. No property damage or injuries were reported last evening.

Bond for Bollinger was set at $20,000.

More like this: