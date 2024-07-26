WOOD RIVER - Seven felony charges have been filed against a Wood River man accused of fighting multiple police officers who were attempting to arrest him during a domestic violence incident.

Tristan S. Acup, 21, of Wood River, was charged with the following: Aggravated battery - Class 2 felony Aggravated battery - Class 2 felony Aggravated battery - Class 2 felony Domestic battery (2nd or subsequent) - Class 4 felony Resisting or obstructing peace officer - Class 4 felony Resisting or obstructing peace officer - Class 4 felony Criminal damage to government supported property - Class 4 felony

A petition to deny Acup’s pretrial release states that he was identified as the suspect in a domestic violence incident on July 10, 2024 in which he repeatedly threw the victim to the ground, causing bruising. He was also reportedly on probation at the time for a prior incident involving the same victim. Officers attempted to take Acup into custody when the situation escalated further.

“Officers moved to arrest the defendant and he began fighting them, deliberately swinging a closed fist at [the] officers, striking two of them in the head and face,” the petition states. “Multiple officers were required to restrain the defendant and several suffered injuries detaining him. Once arrested, [the] defendant continued to kick a police vehicle, causing damage.”

Acup’s case was presented by the Wood River Police Department. Court records indicate he is currently being held in custody at the Madison County Jail, as the state's petition to keep him detained was upheld by a Detention Order filed on July 15, 2024. His jury trial is set for Aug. 12, 2024.



The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

