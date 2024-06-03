WOOD RIVER - A Wood River man previously convicted of domestic battery faces the same charge again, in addition to possession of methamphetamine and more.

Edward L. Mincey, 41, of Wood River, was charged with a second or subsequent offense of domestic battery, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, and violating an Order of Protection.

Descriptions of the charges state that on May 8, 2024, Mincey allegedly struck a household or family member in the face with his hands after previously being convicted of domestic battery in a case filed earlier this year. The amount of methamphetamine found in his possession in this case totaled less than five grams.

The incident unfolded after officers responded to a report of an “unwanted subject” at a Wood River residence, according to a petition to deny Mincey’s pretrial release.

“Officers were advised that Defendant was at [the] residence in violation of active order of protection,” the petition states. “Residents advised that Defendant entered [the residence] and while at the property he battered a family member. Defendant then left on foot.

“Officers located [the] defendant and placed him under arrest. Defendant was searched and found to be in possession of methamphetamine.”

Mincey faces two Class 4 felonies for his second/subsequent domestic battery charge and violating an order of protection, as well as a Class 3 felony for unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

His case was presented by the Wood River Police Department, and he was reportedly remanded to jail to be held until his initial appearance in court.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

