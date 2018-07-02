WOOD RIVER - A 22-year-old Wood River man has been charged in Madison County Circuit Court with aggravated cruelty to animals and domestic battery.

The man is Travis A. Snead of 661 Colonial Drive, Wood River.

Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells said on Friday, June 29, 2018, at approximately 7:10 p.m., officers with the Wood River Police Department responded to a disturbance at 661 Colonial Dr., Wood River, Illinois. It was reported to the police department, by a neighbor, a disturbance had occurred at the address.

Chief Wells said it was reported to responding officers that Snead had committed a battery to his live-in boyfriend. Officers learned Snead was upset with a small Dashund puppy at the residence and was holding the dog under running water. The incident with the dog is what led to the domestic battery to the victim.

"Officers observed injuries to the victim, and saw the dog was lethargic," Wells said. "The dog was taken to an animal hospital for treatment. Snead was taken into custody at the scene."

The case was presented to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The warrant and criminal information was signed by the Honorable Judge Neil Schroeder. Bond was set at $40,000.

