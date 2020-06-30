WOOD RIVER - Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons filed predatory criminal sexual assault charges against a 31-year-old Wood River man for sexually assaulting and exploiting an 8-year-old girl.

Jeffrey L. Ramsay (d.o.b. 11/10/88) was charged with one count of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault, a Class X felony, and one count of Sexual Exploitation of a Child, a Class 4 felony.

The incident was reported a few days after the exploitation which occurred on June 12, 2020. Following an investigation by the Wood River Police Department and detailed interviews by the Madison County Child Advocacy Center, charges were filed.

State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons commented on the case, “The allegations in these charges represent terrible harm inflicted on a child in our community, and we will not rest until we secure Justice. It takes real bravery for a young victim to speak up, so we, as adults must always be ready to listen. I am so thankful for the work of our Child Advocacy Center and the awesome work they do to ensure every victim is heard and supported and that their families are connected to the help they need in such a challenging time.”

Gibbons acknowledged the vital work of Assistant State's Attorney Kathleen Nolan, Chief of the office’s Children’s Justice Division, whose collaboration with the Wood River Police Department and the Madison County Child Advocacy Center which allowed for the evidence needed to charge.

“Protecting child victims from those who prey upon them is one of the most solemn duties of the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. In collaboration with law enforcement, our crucial duty is to remove offenders who prey on our most susceptible population, our children, from our communities for as long as the court will allow. I want to thank all the members of the Madison County multi-disciplinary team, comprised of the Madison County Child Advocacy Center, the Wood River Police Department and our prosecutors from the Children’s Justice Division, whose cooperation and investigation led to the charges,” stated First Assistant State’s Attorney Crystal Uhe.

Based on court-ordered conditions of bond, the defendant is prohibited from having contact with any children under 18 years old. Ramsay is being held at the Madison County Jail in Edwardsville, on a $500,000 bond set by Circuit Judge Richard Tognarelli. If convicted of the Class X felony, the maximum penalty is 60 years served at 85 percent in the Illinois Department of Corrections. Both counts, if convicted, require the defendant to register as a lifetime child sex offender.

These charges, as well as the statements made herein, are based upon probable cause. The defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

