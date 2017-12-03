Wood River joins other cities raising Bicentennial flag at noon, Monday, Dec. 4
December 3, 2017 11:28 PM
Listen to the story
WOOD RIVER - Wood River is joining other cities in the Riverbender area raising the Bicentennial flag at noon on Monday, Dec. 4.
The city is pleased and proud to honor the 200th year of Illinois. The Wood River City Council recently passed a resolution honoring this state milestone, the resolution will be read at this time.
Article continues after sponsor message
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
The public is invited to attend.
More like this:
Yesterday - Wood River Sets Road Dedication To Rename Old Alton Edwardsville Road Tyler Timmins Drive
2 days ago - Extaordinary 618 Drone Photos Included: Sports Barn Development Continues In Wood River
Related Video: