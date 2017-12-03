WOOD RIVER - Wood River is joining other cities in the Riverbender area raising the Bicentennial flag at noon on Monday, Dec. 4.

The city is pleased and proud to honor the 200th year of Illinois. The Wood River City Council recently passed a resolution honoring this state milestone, the resolution will be read at this time.

The public is invited to attend.

