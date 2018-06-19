WOOD RIVER - Wood River Public Works employees have discovered the source of a water main break and shut off the water Tuesday afternoon. The properties west of Old St. Louis Road in Wood River may have an interruption of water service.

Everyone west of the railroad tracks in Wood River will be under a boil order for 48 hours (ex. Little Italy and Envirotech areas), the city said.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Hopefully water will be restored in a couple hours, the city said in a statement at 1:25 p.m. “Public Works is working diligently to restore services. Thank you for your patience.”

More like this: