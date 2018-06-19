Wood River issues water boil order for areas of city after main break
WOOD RIVER - Wood River Public Works employees have discovered the source of a water main break and shut off the water Tuesday afternoon. The properties west of Old St. Louis Road in Wood River may have an interruption of water service.
Everyone west of the railroad tracks in Wood River will be under a boil order for 48 hours (ex. Little Italy and Envirotech areas), the city said.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
“Hopefully water will be restored in a couple hours, the city said in a statement at 1:25 p.m. “Public Works is working diligently to restore services. Thank you for your patience.”
More like this: